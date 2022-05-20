Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.