Carol D. Wyngarden, age 80 of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born February 20, 1940, in Reeman, Michigan, to Dennis and Christine (Brink) Tanis.
Carol attended Fremont Christian School and graduated from Fremont High School. She married Terry Wyngarden on June 19, 1964, in Reeman, Michigan. Carol spent her career as a nurse’s aide and activity director at North Ottawa Care Center and retired from there in 2002, after 25 years of service. She lived a life of service to God, her husband, her family, and the patients she cared for in the care facility. Carol enjoyed volunteering in many capacities; mentoring individuals with special needs for over 20 years, driving transport for Love INC, and serving on committees at First Christian Reformed Church, where she and Terry were long-time members. She enjoyed traveling and walking on the pier, but most important to her was the time spent with her grandchildren.
