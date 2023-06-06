Carol Howes Wilbur, age 78 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by her daughters at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital.
She was born on June 27, 1944 in Schenectady, New York, to William and Vivian Howes II. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Holmes Wilbur in 2013. Carol graduated from Hope College and Western Michigan University and spent her career teaching elementary education at Spring Lake Public Schools.
