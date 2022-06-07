Carol J. Rees, August 13, 1924 to May 22, 2022. After declining energy and ability, and with family nearby, a brief illness stretched her silver cord to breaking at age 97.
Carol, her husband Don and two young children moved to Spring Lake in the early 1950s to run their dream business, Bayou Bait and Tackle. Succumbing to the onslaught of large retail department stores in the '60s, they sold "the bait shop" and moved on to other sales and service operations. She eventually retired from North Ottawa Community Hospital.
