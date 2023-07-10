Carol Jo “Petey” Marod, age 84, of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at American House Spring Lake. She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Grand Haven to Joel and Genevieve Josephine (VerHoeks) Jannenga. On September 24, 1960, she married John E. Marod, Sr., and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2016.
Petey was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. She loved painting ceramics, crosswords, watching sports and most of all loved all her kids, grandchildren, and cherished time with family.
