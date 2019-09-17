Carol L. Ruiter, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born December 7, 1937, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Albert and Elsie (Decker) Heethuis. In 1961, she married Charles F. Ruiter, and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2019.
Carol attended Muskegon High School and went on to obtain her degree in nursing from Presbyterian St. Luke’s School of Nursing. She was a great seamstress who enjoyed sewing, traveling and camping with the kids, canning vegetables from the garden, and admiring the flowers that Chuck tended to in their yard. Her family was most important to her, and Carol cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sons, Scott (Sharon) Ruiter of Newaygo and Kurt (Dee Ann) Ruiter of Big Rapids; daughters, Lori (Rick) Wetzel of Illinois and Sandra (Peter) Kurtius of Florida; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen (Ken) Brouwer of Mesa, Arizona.
The Celebration of Life for Carol will be at 12 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Harvest Bible Chapel (15020 Stanton St., West Olive, 49460) with Pastor Jasper Swaney officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Harvest Bible Chapel-West Olive. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Carol’s online guestbook.
