Carol Lee Lewis, age 68, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was born December 21, 1951, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Margaret Eve (Kollar) Makay; and she married Michael Lewis on January 18, 1975, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Carol was a lifelong Christian and a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church. She especially enjoyed taking care of her family, grandchildren and being at home. Carol was a wonderful cook and baker, and had a special love for the Thanksgiving Day celebration. Her other interests were reading, going to their time share in Mexico, traveling and watching “vintage” TV shows, especially “MASH.”
