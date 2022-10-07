Carol Lee Van Kampen, age 74 of Holland, Michigan, passed away at home Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by family.
Carol was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 12, 1947, to Jerry and Leona Blazevich. She earned her master’s degree from Western Michigan University, and worked as a manager in respiratory therapy at North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven for many years. Carol retired to become a full-time grandma, and she continued to bless many with her gifts of hospitality, her great generosity and her incredible wisdom.
