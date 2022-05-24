Carol Schmidt, 76, of Spring Lake died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
