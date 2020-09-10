Carol Sue Hodgkin, age 83, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at home. She was born April 24, 1937, in Lansing, MI to John and Suzanne (Chlebo) Hodgkin.
Carol graduated from Michigan State University with three Master’s Degrees in the arts. She worked as an art teacher (and was known as the “art lady”) in the Grand Haven and Spring Lake School systems for many years. Carol was an accomplished artist with her paintings adorning the walls of many places in the Tri-Cities.
