Carol Wyngarden, 80, of Grand Haven died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Enbridge rejects Michigan's demand to shut down oil pipeline
- Whitmer asks federal government if Michigan can buy 100,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine
- GH psychologist's license suspended
- Former city intern becomes South Haven city clerk
- State Briefs
- Community brightens SXI classroom
- Grand Haven forecast
- Winter weather advisory tonight, Tuesday morning
Most Popular
Articles
- Beyond the Pier design includes multi-use market, children’s play space
- Group studies M-104 safety
- ‘It could happen to anyone’: Ottawa County father discusses son's depression, drug overdose
- Local high schools show resiliency with virtual learning
- Friday's update: 38 deaths in Michigan, 5 in Ottawa County
- 5th/Washington intersection to become 4-way stop
- Local vaccination demand exceeds supply
- Two found dead in Holland Township apartment
- April M. Rodgers
- Grand Haven teen nears Eagle Scout rank
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (11)
- Michigan Republican Party war on the middle class (8)
- Your Views (5)
- Quite soon, 2020 will be history – will we learn from it? (4)
- Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade (2)
- Coming back together after the 2020 election (2)
- Armory Art Center opens second location (1)
- 'A sad day': NBA reacts to Capitol protest, Blake decision (1)
- Lions, Vikings both stumbling to the finish (1)
- ‘A gift to Grand Haven’: Giant Nativity Scene returns to waterfront (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.