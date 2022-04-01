Carole Sue (Tippett) Bruhn, of Howell, passed away February 21, 2022, at the age of 78, of cancer in Stuart, Florida.
Carole was born June 12, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to Doyle and Jewell Tippett, who preceded her in death. The family moved to what is now Farmington Hills in 1950. Carole graduated from Farmington High School and attended Ferris State University, where she met her husband, Joe Bruhn, of 58 years. The couple was married in 1963 in Franklin, Michigan. The couple lived in Detroit before moving to Farmington Hills, where they lived 38 years, raising their three children. They then moved to Brighton in 2003. Carole was an active tennis player, golfer and enjoyed her card games and annual trips with her girlfriends. Carole worked at their Big Boy restaurants and later worked as a food manager at the family-owned Mount Brighton.
