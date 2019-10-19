Caroll A. Crouse (Woodford), age 83, of Coopersville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Woodford and Louise Dirkse; husband, William “Bill” Crouse; daughter, Sarah Crouse; sister-in-law, Marge VanTol; and brothers-in-law: Glenn, Joel and Robert.
Caroll deeply loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Coopersville United Methodist Church for many years. Caroll had many friends from church and the community. She loved to laugh and kept her sense of humor through her many health struggles.
Caroll will be deeply missed by her children: Timothy Crouse, Laura (James) Wright, Theodore Crouse, Sharon (Donald) Hill, Cathy Crouse, William Crouse Jr. and Matthew Crouse; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Young; stepbrothers, Roger (Carol) Dirkse and Mark Dirkse; sisters-in-law, Francis Barbrick and Joan Niegebauer; two special nephews, David and Dan Young; two special nieces, Brenda and Cindy Young; and many additional nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Coopersville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Cori Conran officiating, with interment in Nunica Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening 6-8 p.m. at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St., Coopersville, and Wednesday 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Coopersville United Methodist Church, Pack-It-Up Lunch Program, 105 68th Ave. N., Coopersville, MI 49404. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.
Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (616-837-8161).
