Carolyn Casemier-Rotz, died, Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Grand Haven. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- State Briefs
- Community Calendar
- Judge denies plea for 'hesitant' man
- Huizenga leads group focused on solutions for 'unsustainable' fiscal situation
- Huizenga leads group focused on solutions for 'unsustainable' fiscal situation
- How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
- All about the Ottawa County Fair
- Township asks residents to fill out survey
Most Popular
Articles
- Local political group welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse amid protest
- New chef brings worldly palette to Station Grand Haven
- Construction underway at Ottawa Sands campground
- Rock the Coast returns to GH
- Planning Commission recommends blueberry farm rezoning
- GHAPS Summer Theater Camp to perform 'The Little Mermaid'
- Athletic fees, bus procedures changing for Buccaneer athletics for '23-24
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff?
- Folds of Honor continues its mission at American Dunes
- Sommer Ann Laughead
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who protects the children from Ottawa Impact? (6)
- Local political group welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse amid protest (5)
- Jacob Bonnema censured by county board (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (2)
- Trump wins endorsements from Michigan's GOP members of Congress (2)
- Residents question incumbent candidate's filing paperwork (2)
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff? (2)
- Commissioners pass resolution to 'protect child innocence' (1)
- Recall effort against Commissioner Ebel will move forward (1)
- Report of man brandishing pistol leads to closure of GH south pier (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Signs of the times (1)
- Schools in Michigan's Democratic districts reap extra money. (1)
- Voting expansion should be secure and efficient (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Why the Bible is worth reading (1)
- Recall paperwork filed against Ottawa Impact's Lucy Ebel (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Making our community a place to invest, work, learn, play (1)
- Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.