Carolyn J. (Bakale) Sturkol, age 94 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born on December 6, 1927, in West Olive, Michigan, to the late Ivan and Luba (Svilicich) Bakale. Carolyn married Ruben Sturkol on August 19, 1950, in Spring Lake.
Carolyn attended Maplewood Elementary School and worked on the family farm, taking care of the cows and pickling cucumbers to make pickles. She later worked at Keller Tool, McClellan’s Five and Dime Store, Pine Ridge Nursery, and Mario’s Pizza in Grand Haven.
