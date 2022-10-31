Carolyn Sue (Japenga) Beecham of Muskegon passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 79.
Carolyn ("Kay") was born on July 14, 1943, in Bluffton to Henry and Doris (Beatty) Japenga. She attended Bluffton Schools and graduated from Muskegon High School. She married Douglas Dale Beecham in 1961 and devoted the majority of her life to being a wife and mother to their three children.
