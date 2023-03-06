Catherine Violet Duarte, age 74 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at home. She was born on December 21, 1948 in Grand Haven, to the late Jerry and Phyllis (Hippler) Benes.
Catherine married Richard Duarte, Sr. on September 26, 1969, in Grand Haven. Catherine graduated from Grand Haven High School, and she enjoyed tending to her flower and veggie gardens in the summer months, taking road trips down by the beach and around Michigan, and watching her favorite television shows and movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.