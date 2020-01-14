Catherine King, age 87, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, January 12, 2020, at home. She was born March 17, 1932, in Grand Haven to William and Helen (Garvon) Mihalik. On June 29, 1963, she married Daniel King.
Catherine was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she served on the funeral luncheon committee and worked on the blood drives. She enjoyed gardening, bowling and traveling, especially to Florida for many years. Catherine will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; son, William King; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Eskew and Elizabeth Sweet; in-laws: Dolores King, Lillian Dietz and Ruth Johnston; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or the American Cancer Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
