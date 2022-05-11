Catherine Madeline (Waltz) Loftis, age 91 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born on January 1, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Peter and Catherine (Tabor) Waltz. Catherine married Martin J. Loftis in Muskegon Heights, Michigan.
Cathy was a longtime resident of Grand Haven and worked with her husband at Loftis Machine. She enjoyed keeping a clean house, taking care of little dogs, and traveling to the family cabin in Fountain, Michigan. Catherine also enjoyed picking mushrooms and observing the wildlife, especially watching the deer.
