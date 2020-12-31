Charles Benes, Sr.

Charles “Chuck” Edward Benes, Sr., age 84 of Grand Haven, passed away on December 28, 2020 at a local care facility.
He was born on January 20, 1936 in Grand Haven, MI to the late Jerry and Violet (Rezny) Benes. Chuck graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the US Marine Corp. He married Phyllis Ann Potter on July 6, 1957 in Grand Haven, MI. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2019 after almost 62 years of marriage.
