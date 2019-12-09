Charles 'Chuck' Larsen Sr.

Charles “Chuck” Christian Larsen, Sr., age 71, of Grand Haven went home to Jesus on December 6, 2019. He was born March 25, 1948, in Grand Rapids to Tim and Doris (Shaw) Larsen. On May 19, 1979, he married Laurie Misner in Grand Haven, and they celebrated their 40th anniversary this year.
Chuck’s life was enormously enriched when he became a member of Covenant Life Church where he had the privilege to serve as an Elder. He especially enjoyed his time spent in the fellowship of the many men’s groups he attended and the Wednesday morning breakfast guys. Early on his passion of airplanes and flying encouraged him to obtain a pilots license and both Chuck and Laurie spent many years flying their Grumman Tiger to both the east and west coast.
Chuck and Laurie were “best buddies” and when time permitted were found hiking the woods or mountains, traveling, running or taking pictures. Chuck’s alone time was spent reading books from his extra large library of Military, Science Fiction, Religious, Sports Cars or photography books.
Chuck began his working career in a dark room developing film for Fox photo in Grand Rapids, which lead to his second passion in life, photography. After completing a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biology/Ecology, his interests turned to the environment, especially water quality, an area where he spent the rest of his career working at both the Board of Light and Power in Grand Haven and Consumers Energy.
He is survived by his loving wife Laurie; two children, Charles Christian Larsen, Jr. (Chris) of Riverview FL and Suzanne Larsen, of Susanville, CA; sister-in-law, Jody (Rick) Radlinger; and brother-in-law, Richard Misner; cousins, Margo Borden, Madiline Lickey, Cecil (Mary Ann) Kohler, Fred Triber and Margret Ann Broekema; nieces: Heidi Radlinger, Ruth Ellen Saarinen, Sara Lickey and Dawn (Mark) Winkler; nephews: Tim Kohler, Robert (Tara) Radlinger and Bryan Radlinger; and favorite text buddy Jon Volosin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tim and Doris and cousin Donald Kohler.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Covenant Life Church with Pastor Bob DeVries officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorial contributions in memory of Chuck may be given to Covenant Life Church. Please sign the family’s on line guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
