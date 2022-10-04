Charles Wibert of Spring Lake left this world too soon.
The memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven with the Rev. Dr. Jared C. Cramer officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials to St. John’s Episcopal Church or the American Heart Association are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.