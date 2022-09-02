Charles Wibert of Spring Lake left this world too soon. He was a man who simultaneously loved John Wayne movies and classic Russian literature; Johnny Cash music and Beethoven concertos; working as a cowhand on a Wyoming cattle ranch and serving as verger at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven; flyfishing the Pere Marquette River; and traveling the world with his beloved wife, Betty, who celebrated 60 years of marriage with him last July.
Teaching children was more than a career to Chuck. It was his calling, and the 70 members of the “Wibert’s Kids” fan club are evidence of his impact. While a teacher, Chuck became Michigan’s candidate for the Teacher in Space Project that Christa McAuliffe would eventually win (a competition he was happy to have lost). After retirement, Chuck enjoyed visiting nursing homes. “Who here has been forgotten?” he would ask. “I’d like to visit them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.