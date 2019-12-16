Charles Gallup

Charles William Gallup, age 22, of West Olive, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Charles was born in Holland, Michigan to Christopher and Kimberly Gallup. He graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2016 and was currently a Junior at Grand Valley State University. Charles was a people person, kind hearted and loving and just fun to be around...he lived life to the fullest. If you were down he could easily make you laugh.
Charles will be greatly missed because he was greatly loved by his parents, Christopher and Kimberly Gallup of West Olive; his best friend and sister, Kristen Gallup of West Olive; his grandparents, Philip and Janis Nelson of Niles, MI; his great grandparents, Charles and Norma Jean Nelson of Mishawaka, IN; and all his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Moran Park Church, 97 W 22nd St., Holland. Rev. Britton Smith and Rev. David Roberts will officiate. Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Sunshine. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com<\http://www.langelandsterenberg.com>.
