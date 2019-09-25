Charles “Charlie” Joseph Luzer, age 63, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Charlie was born August 22, 1956, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to Harry and Ida Luzer. Following his mother’s passing while Charlie was a young child, his father remarried and his step-mother Mary adopted him.
Charlie married Sue Wyhowski on December 14, 1985. Survivors include his loving wife Sue, father-in-law John (Mary) Wyhowski of Grand Haven, brothers-in-law Randy (Julie) Wyhowski of Otsego and Bob (Chris) Wyhowski of Grand Haven, sister-in-law Karen (Greg) Johnson of Grand Haven, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry, Ida and Mary; as well as a sister, Noreen Carter; and mother-in-law, Janice Wyhowski.
Charlie graduated from Mason County Central and University of Southern Illinois. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy for six years. After working for Meijer for many years, he was able to retire early and enjoy the last few years on his own schedule. He loved daily walks, cooking, pizza, history and wildlife.
Per Charlie’s wishes, no funeral service will be held and cremation services were performed by Ever Rest Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.
