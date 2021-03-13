Charles Lynn Ball, 74, passed away with his son by his side in Clearwater, Florida, on March 2, 2021.
Chuck was a beloved former resident of the Spring Lake community and son of Karl and Lillian (Girvin) Ball. Chuck is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ball; granddaughters Madison and Megan Ball; and his sisters, Karleen (Gil) Robinson and Janet (Larry) Adams.
