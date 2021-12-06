Charles “Mike” Stone, age 72 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born on November 10, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Pearl Stone. He married Clark Peggy Hammond on October 9, 1976, in Bangor, Michigan.
Mike loved spending time with his family and his dog Zoey. Mike served in the Vietnam War, and was also stationed in Germany. He was honored with two honorable discharges. He spent many years traveling the country in his truck.
