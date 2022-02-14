Mr. Charles Sedgewick, age 89, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at home. He was born May 17, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Joseph and Clara (Houde) Sedgewick. On June 2, 1956, he married Sally Sedgewick in Maloy, Iowa.
Chuck was an active member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, breeding German shepherds, watching Turner Classic Movies and EWTN, walking, playing bridge, and making homemade Grand Cookies of which he is renown. He was an Army veteran and a retired electrical engineer from Detroit Edison. He was also an AKC judge of the German shepherd breed for over 60 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and strong faith in God, along with an undying love of German shepherds. He will be missed by all.
