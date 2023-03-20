Charles “Chuck” Sikkenga, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Muskegon in 1947 to the late Clarence and Ann (Szot) Sikkenga, Chuck graduated from Muskegon High School in 1965, then worked his way through Muskegon Community College and Western Michigan University. He became a history teacher at Grand Haven High School in January 1970.
In a teaching career of over 30 years, including 24 as varsity baseball coach, he influenced thousands of young people. As successful as he was in his career, he was most proud of his family. In his induction speech to the Michigan Baseball Coach’s Association Hall of Fame in 1996, he described his relationship with his wife, Sandy as his greatest success. Their marriage lasted 54 years and produced three children; Chuck (C.E.); Stacy, and Carrie (Shawn) Ledet. It also provided a lifetime’s worth of memories.
