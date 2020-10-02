Mr. Charles Winters III, age 61, of Zeeland passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Zeeland. He was born March 27, 1959, in Holland to Charles II and LaVerne (Fox) Winters, and served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Flint.
Charles was a lover of cars, ’60s and ’70s music, especially Ted Nugent, and he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.