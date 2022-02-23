Charlotte Fellows passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Comfort Care in Bay City, age 93.
She was born November 25, 1928 in Bay City to the late Joseph and Frieda (Hauck) Ouellette. Charlotte married Harold “Mike” Fellows on November 27, 1952 and he survives her along with their children: James (Pam) Fellows, Tim Fellows, Jackie Niezurawski, Karen (Bill) Middleton and Kathy (Jack) Riedel, ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
