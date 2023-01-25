Charlotte Jo Anderson, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at home. She was born on November 19, 1934, in Bath, Michigan, to the late Ralph and Leah (Lundquist) Folks. Charlotte married Donald Anderson on August 19, 1956, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Charlotte graduated from Hanover Horton High School, and then Western Michigan University with her bachelor’s degree in education. She worked for Grand Haven Area Public Schools as a teacher, a substitute teacher, and a classroom aide for many years. Charlotte attended First Presbyterian Church, where she was currently active in the Women’s Group and past volunteer for the Stephens Ministry. She enjoyed reading, going to the cottage up north and taking trips to Negaunee in the Upper Peninsula.
