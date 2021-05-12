The Funeral Service for Charlotte Morrison will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Father Bill' Langlois dismissed by Pope Francis due to allegations of sexual abuse
- Black bear hit, killed by vehicle near Millhouse Bayou
- 'Madden' YouTuber lands house on Spring Lake
- Staffing shortages put restaurants in a bind
- GH man hurt in rollover crash on U.S. 31 Sunday afternoon
- Marüshka celebrates 50 years
- Auto dealership expansion start of M-104 corridor improvements
- LMCU opens second Grand Haven location
- Supreme Court conservatives may reset balance between LGBTQ rights and religious liberty
- Ottawa County continues to grow
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (6)
- As journalists worldwide face repression, GOP lies threaten US media future (6)
- Ideas to move U.S. toward a more perfect union (4)
- Staffing shortages put restaurants in a bind (3)
- Metrics for Michigan: Slow rolling to normal (3)
- The unbearable tragedy of Adam Toledo (3)
- City considers nation's first public works monument (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Lockdowns come with high costs (2)
- Your Views (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.