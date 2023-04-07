Our dear mother, Charlotte Ruth Soule departed to join her Lord and Savior peacefully on March 27, 2023, just days short of her 94th birthday. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker who loved life (and her family, golf, bridge, music, travel, and serving at Love, INC). She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Spring Lake.
Charlotte was predeceased by her two husbands Roger Swanson, and Robert Soule. She is survived by her four Swanson children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and five Soule stepchildren, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
