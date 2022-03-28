A Celebration of Life Service for Charlotte Wiles will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
