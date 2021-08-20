Cheryl L. (Butler) Kelava, age 71, of Allendale passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and has finally caught up to her loving husband of 50 years, James, who passed away on March 8, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Carl Squires, Jerry Squires, Michael Butler, Donald Butler, Doran Butler, Robert Butler; sisters, Bernadine Butler and Beverly Evans; and brother-in-law, Robert Kelava. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Michelle Kelava, Michael and Jennifer Kelava; grandchildren: Anthony Ogg, Matthew Ogg, Kaleb Copeland, Olivia Copeland, Santana Samora, Chaya Samora, Alyssa and Saul Hilliker, Brittyn and Spencer Brandon, Sarita Samora, Spencer Kelava, Logan Kelava; great-granddaughter, Alice Hawley; great-grandson, Cyren Hilliker; brothers, Norm (Lilibeth) Butler and Harold Butler; sisters-in-law, Ruth Squires and Betty Kelava; and many nieces and nephews.
