Chester “Skip” E. Beverly, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott (Deb Fojtik) Beverly; son-in-law, Tim Wilkes; brother, Bud (Delores) Beverly; cousin, Robert “Butch” Hitsman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harmina Zantlin; and brother-in-law, Erik (Deb) Zantlin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Lynnea; daughter, Kimberly Wilkes; mother, Betty Beverly Lue; and aunt Julia Hitsman.
He had worked at Bastian Blessing and Eagle Ottawa Leather Co.
There will be no service.
