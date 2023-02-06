Chris Ann (Hackney) Dykstra of Fruitport, recently of Show Low, Arizona, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 14, 2023. She was born on February 21, 1951 in Muskegon, Michigan to Charles and Patricia Hackney.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Lindsey Dykstra and Tad Dykstra; her granddaughter, Hattie Lynn Dykstra; and her siblings: Pam Hackney, Lynda Schmitt, Sue (Rick) Ulmer, Ray (Ann) Hackney, Chip(Carol) Hackney, Sandy Allen, Michelle (Brad) Gleason, Kim Hackney, Vicki Fortier, Mark (Marlena) Hackney, Cheri (Brandon) Atwood, Don (Sue) Hackney, and David (Andrea) Hackney.
