Chris Spade Parker, age 59, of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly at home on April 17, 2023. He was born November 18, 1963, in New Madrid, Arkansas, to John Hershel and Dawn Inez (Mohr) Parker.
Chris owned and operated his own pawn shop and was a collector of electronics and built computers. He was a self-proclaimed “tech-rat”. Chris loved fast cars and had a sweet tooth. Most of all he loved his family and daughters.
