A Celebration of Life for Christie Mackie will take place at North Shore Beach Park (18775 North Shore Drive, Ferrysburg) on Sunday, August 29, 2021, starting at 11 a.m. throughout the day. Please come join her family and friends to share memories of Christie. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for Christie’s full obituary.

