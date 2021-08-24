Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.