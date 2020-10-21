Christina Yvonne Miller, a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 66. She was born March 3, 1954, in Marion, Indiana, to Winfred and Clara Brewer.
Christina graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1972, and then Grand Valley State University with a B.S. in adult corrections. She enjoyed baking and sharing her baked goods with others from her stand at Bolt Park, traveling and spending time with her family. Christina was a kindhearted person who could have a conversation with anyone, and she had a laugh that lit up the room. She was unfaltering in her support of her family and was always up for an adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.