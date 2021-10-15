Christopher Robbin Bishop Jr., age 20, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born on January 18, 2001, in Grand Haven to Christopher Bishop Sr. and Margaret Fowler. Chris graduated from Holland High School.
Survivors include his father, Christopher R. Bishop Sr.; mother, Margaret "Maggie" (Deric) Fowler; and sisters, Allena and Nadia Bishop. He was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mark Mielnicki.
