Clarence Oran Diedrich, age 94 of Robinson Township, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was born October 4, 1925, in Grand Haven to the late John and Anna (Englemier) Diedrich. Clarence married Dorothy Bell on April 9, 1949, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Clarence proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946, during World War II. He and his four brothers all served our country at the same time. Clarence was a member of the VFW, Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, and lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925. He worked in construction as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local 100 Union. He enjoyed working on old cars, namely Chevrolet convertibles dating from 1938 to 1966. He played the accordion and loved to golf. Most importantly, Clarence cherished time spent with his family; going on family picnics and family outings.
