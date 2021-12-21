Clarence Edward Ruiter, age 87, of Nunica passed away Sunday at Medi Lodge of Holland. He was born April 18, 1934, in Spring Lake to Ben and Minnie (Westhof) Ruiter; and married Jean Elizabeth Schultz on September 21, 1957.
Clarence graduated from Grand Haven High School and served his country in the Army. He worked for 46 years at Challenge Machinery, retiring as sales and parts manager. Clarence then went to work for Terra Verde Golf Course; he loved doing carpenter work and built four houses for his family. He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven. His other interests were hunting, fishing and golfing.
