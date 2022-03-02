Clarence Lee Currier, age 79, of Grand Haven, passed away February 28, 2022, at a local care facility. He was born on March 29, 1942, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Sarah Martin Currier. Clarence married Lillian McMaster on July 29, 1967, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
He worked for Eagle Ottawa as a machine operator. Clarence proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. He enjoyed collecting coins, camping, boating on the pontoon, fishing for bass, spending time with his family and attending M.I.S. NASCAR Races.
