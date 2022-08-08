Clarette Marie Wenta, 74, of Spring Lake died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Festival finale
- Teen driver killed in rollover crash
- Whitaker's number retired by Tigers in pregame ceremony
- All eyes on Michigan QBs McNamara, McCarthy as camp starts
- Rescue crews recover body of 21-year-old drowning victim
- Dangerous swim conditions at Lake Mich. beaches through Tuesday morning
- Community Calendar
- Update: Police identify drowning victim as GR-area man
Most Popular
Articles
- Portion of state park lot closed Saturday
- Primary election results
- Update: Police identify drowning victim as GR-area man
- Michigan restaurants brace for minimum wage ‘catastrophe’
- ‘Disappointed and devastated’: Library staff upset after 2 directors resign
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races
- Update: M-45 reopened following crash
- BLP may have violated City Charter in latest move
- Loutit District Library directors step down
- Body recovered from Grand River at South Grand Marina late Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Beware of the Christian 'Taliban' (11)
- Your Views (9)
- Several GOP candidates skip local forum (9)
- About those who seek to divide us (8)
- Your Views (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- More strife within Ottawa County's GOP: Party censures 6 commissioners (4)
- Explaining religion and cognitive dissonance (4)
- Let's look at abortion from a position of all faiths (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Meet your candidates: Christine Baker (3)
- Lowe addresses residency issues in letter to City Council (3)
- GOP candidates make up most of primary ballot (3)
- Ottawa County's GOP under fire from American Jewish Committee (3)
- Meet your candidates: Mick Bricker (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Supreme Court ended its recent term by doing its job (2)
- A biblical solution to a present-day debt problem (2)
- GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer (2)
- Meet your Candidates: Douglas VanBennekom (2)
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races (2)
- Seven Steps Up closing amid financial constraints (1)
- To ID, or not to ID? That most certainly is the question (1)
- Giving thanks for the history and service of the Coast Guard (1)
- What can happen when God fills the hole in our souls (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Pope says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope' (1)
- The role of the grandparent in today's society (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Bergman (1)
- Wheels, peels and automobiles: Cars cruise to GH’s annual show (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Belknap (1)
- Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Olive Twp. charged with murder (1)
- The debt crisis that sick Americans can’t avoid (1)
- Pope in Quebec amid decline of faith in province (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Michigan restaurants brace for minimum wage ‘catastrophe’ (1)
- Neighbors transform eyesore into a treasure (1)
- 'Failure is not an option': Pistons icon Joe Dumars talks new NBA role, playing career (1)
- Your Views (1)
- U-M football day at City Beach canceled (1)
- What it means to be independent in living and thinking (1)
- Mitt Romney warns America is in dangerous denial (1)
- Online Poll results (1)
- Why I won't celebrate those who may have murdered (1)
- U.S., world face economic turmoil (1)
- Exploring garage sale culture and treasures (1)
- Can you make a little room for me? (1)
- MSU hoops to play Gonzaga on aircraft carrier on Veterans Day (1)
- Why political vandalism isn’t free speech (1)
- State victimizes the victims (1)
- Pistons' teal jerseys return after 21 years as alternate option for '22-23 (1)
- Think first, Democrats, before helping extreme Republicans (1)
- Illinois woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash (1)
- Bells at St. John's Lutheran temporarily removed (1)
- Biden must work to free Brittney Griner (1)
- Air quality alert for Tuesday (1)
- Deputy spots car in ditch, gets all 3 men out before fire (1)
- League of Women Voters provides voter education tool (1)
- Court Briefs (1)
- Opinion: Goodell has everything he needs to obliterate Watson ruling (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.