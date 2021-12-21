Clifford James Palen, age 77, of Bitely, Michigan, passed away Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born and raised in Nunica and had the privilege of having his life come full circle to live out his remaining days in Nunica with family and close friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had an extraordinary love for his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who had a need. Jim most especially enjoyed his time in his cabin during hunting season playing cards and sharing stories.
