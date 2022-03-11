Clifford Arlice Murray, age 89, of New Era went to be with the Lord and all the family and friends who passed before him March 4, 2022. He was born January 7, 1933, in Thorndale, Pennsylvania, to Arlice and Gertrude Murray.
After serving his country in Germany with the U.S. Army, he left Pennsylvania for Michigan and started his career as a trooper with the Michigan State Police in the Detroit area, serving at many posts throughout Michigan. While providing security at a local AAA office, he met his future wife, Frances Karfonta. They married July 1, 1960, and had two children, many pets, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Frances passed away in 2020.
