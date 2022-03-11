Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.