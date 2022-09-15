Connie VanSchelven, age 72 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at home. She was born on April 3, 1950, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Martin and Aurelia (VandenBosch) VanSchelven.
Connie graduated from Grand Haven High School, and went on to Alma College, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She served as an English teacher at Grand Haven High School for over 35 years, and worked for the Grand Haven State Park in the summer months. Connie was a lifetime resident of Grand Haven and an active member of First Presbyterian Church for many years, serving as deacon, greeter and usher. She was also a member of the Grand Haven Eagles 925 Auxiliary, and was very active with the Coast Guard Festival Committee, and served several years as treasurer. Connie enjoyed serving on the Grand Haven Cemetery Board and being the scorer at the Grand Haven High School basketball games. She was an avid reader and big Michigan State Spartans fan who loved to serve others, and adored her two dogs, Minivan and Hopsworth.
