Constance “Connie” Pirrotta, age 87, of Grand Haven and formerly of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge.
Connie was born November 18, 1932, in Manhattan, New York, to John and Gramatiki (Karakitsou) Pantelis. She was married to Paul Pirrotta and worked at Sears from 1964-2001 in several South Florida locations. After Connie moved to Grand Haven in 2001 to be near her family, she worked at the Spring Lake Antique Mall. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and traveling, especially cruises. She attended Our Lady of the Lords in Boca Raton, Florida, and St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s while in Grand Haven.
Connie is survived by her son, Paul (Amy) Pirrotta; and her former husband, Paul Pirrotta Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorretta Pirrotta, in 1977; and her three sisters: Mary (Joe) Schulkes, Katherine Lappas and Frances Jenkins.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Charles Swartz officiating. Interment will be at Forestlawn Cemetery Davie, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Connie’s online guestbook.
